Actor Nivin Pauly has joined the second schedule of the film 'Baby Girl'. A video of the actor arriving on set was shared by the film’s crew on social media, quickly going viral among fans and film enthusiasts. The movie is being produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames.

In recent days, 'Baby Girl', which stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, has been at the centre of controversy. A statement by producer Listin Stephen sparked widespread discussion. He remarked that a prominent actor in the Malayalam film industry had ignited a serious issue, and warned that if such behaviour were to continue, it could lead to even greater problems.

'Baby Girl' is being directed by Arun Varma, following his previous film 'Garudan'. The screenplay is penned by the acclaimed writer duo Bobby and Sanjay. This marks their third collaboration with Magic Frames.