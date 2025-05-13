As the 78th Cannes Film Festival begins, all eyes are on India's growing prominence at the world’s most prestigious film festival. From powerful film selections to significant jury representation and heritage showcases, 2025 marks a pivotal moment in India’s Cannes journey.

Indian Films at Cannes 2025

Homebound

Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has been selected for screening at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film also features Vishal Jethwa and is produced by Karan Johar. The project has attracted international attention, with acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese serving as an executive producer. Homebound will be showcased under the Un Certain Regard section.

Aranyer Din Ratri

Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri, newly restored by the Film Heritage Foundation, will have its world premiere at Cannes 2025. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who played a leading role in the original 1970 film, will be present at the festival to mark the occasion.

A Doll Made Up of Clay

Directed by Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, a student of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, A Doll Made Up of Clay is a 24-minute short film depicting the struggles of African footballers in Kolkata. The film is part of La Cinef, Cannes’ competitive section for student films from film schools around the world.

Indian Presence on the Jury

Renowned Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024 for All We Imagine As Light, returns to the festival this year as a member of the Main Competition Jury. She joins international luminaries such as Jeremy Strong, Halle Berry, and Juliette Binoche on the panel.

