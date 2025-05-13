Actor Dileep whose film 'Prince and Family' hit theatres last week thanked the audience for the love and support he has received for his new film. He compared the success of 'Prince and Family' with 'Ramaleela' and said both movies helped him during the controversies that rocked his life.

He also remembered the late director-writer Sachy and expressed his gratitude for writing a script like 'Ramaleela', which went on to become a superhit. Dileep who plays a fashion designer in 'Prince and Family' said he has refrained from speaking to the media about other aspects of his life due to special circumstances. "For the past eight years, I have only spoken about my films. I don't have the freedom to speak about anything else. But one day, God will give me the opportunity to speak. I will wait for that day but remain quiet till then," said the actor. Dileep was responding to the media at the Success Celebration of his film 'Prince and Family' in Kochi on Tuesday.

The actor also urged people to show some support and watch his movie, reminding how many tried to pull him down in the past few years. 'Prince and Family' is directed by newcomer Binto Stephen and written by 'Queen', 'Jana Gana Mana' scriptwriter Sharis Mohammed. The film revolves around a man who is trying to get settled in his life and finally ends up marrying a social media influencer.