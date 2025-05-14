Actor-dancer Kavya Suresh, who made her debut in films with the 2013 film 'Lasagu Usaga' directed by Kichu Jose, has tied the knot. The actor got married to K P Adheep who is reportedly based in Canada. Kavya shared photos from their wedding on social media with the caption: You are the best gift that I have ever received. To our new beginning," she wrote.

Kavya who is 33 is a native of Alappuzha. She joined films after completing her graduation in Visual communication. After her debut in 'Lasagu Usaga' featuring Govind Padmasurya and Ganapathi in the lead, she went on to act in at least five movies in Malayalam. In Tamil, she acted in 'Tirumanam', while she played a prominent character in the Telugu film 'Soorya Asthamayam'. Apart from acting, Kavya is passionate about modeling an. She is also classical dancer.