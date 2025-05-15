Midhutty and Parvathy say their age difference has never been a problem, and they are unfazed by what others say about it. Parvathy is 23, while Midhutty is 32. They spoke openly about this during a conversation on the YouTube channel Saina South Plus.

“We have a nine-year age gap — she is 23, and I am 32. But it has never felt like an issue for us. No one has ever said we lack maturity, and frankly, that’s not something we worry about. We just want to live well and happily together. We don’t pay attention to what others say. Let them talk; why should we bother? After all, it’s we who live together,” says Midhutty.

Parvathy shares their love story: “Our's is a love marriage. We dated for two years; only our close friends knew about it. We first met at Trivandrum Souk and later became friends. One day, Chettan (Midhutty) asked if I had seen the Thrissur Pooram festival. I told him I had only seen it on TV. The following year, he suggested we watch it together. I didn’t understand at first, but when I asked him what he meant, I realised he was proposing. That Pooram happened before our wedding. Next time, we’ll go together.”

Midhutty first drew attention with his villainous role as ‘Kutti’ in the movie ‘Aavesham.’ He is also popular on social media through viral reels. His upcoming film is ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ directed by Faizal Faziludeen.