Hollywood star Tom Cruise received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes premiere of his upcoming film 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'. The thunderous applause was a tribute to Cruise’s trademark commitment to jaw-dropping, practical stunts that push cinematic boundaries.

Ahead of the screening, a nearly 40-piece orchestra welcomed guests into the theater with the franchise’s iconic theme, setting the stage for what was to come. While the audience was visibly thrilled by the film’s high-octane sequences and stunning effects, the extended run-time proved to be a test of stamina, leaving some attendees visibly drained. A few even exited the Palais during the film’s intense final act.

ADVERTISEMENT

In one standout sequence, the 62-year-old Cruise engages in a gritty, three-minute knife fight aboard a submarine, wearing nothing but skimpy boxer briefs. Another heart-stopping moment involves a meticulously choreographed underwater scene that had the audience gasping.

During the ovation, Cruise clutched his heart and nodded with gratitude. He shared emotional exchanges with director Christopher McQuarrie and special guests Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana. The camera swept across the cast, spotlighting stars like Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Hayley Atwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director McQuarrie addressed the audience, saying: ‘This response is why we do it. You are why we do it. The big screen experience is why we do it.’ His speech, longer than the ovation itself, praised the cast’s unwavering dedication during challenging times.

‘These two films were made over seven years through a pandemic and two industry strikes,’ he added. ‘This film would not be possible without the hard work of each and every person standing up here. It’s the most extraordinary cast in the world.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on his journey, Cruise said: ‘To be here in Cannes and have these moments—I mean, as a kid growing up, I couldn’t even dream of something like this.’ He also expressed heartfelt thanks to McQuarrie: ‘Grateful to you, my friend. Every step of the way, what you’ve done and how you’ve expanded this—it just went beyond our expectations.’

Cruise closed with a nod to the franchise and its fans: ‘I’m just very grateful for 30 years to be able to entertain you with this franchise. I can’t wait to make more films together.’