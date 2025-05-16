Actor, television host, and entrepreneur Arya Babu is all set to tie the knot with DJ, choreographer, and Bigg Boss fame Sibin Benjamin. The couple, who recently got engaged, announced the happy news on social media with heartfelt messages that have since gone viral.

Sibin, who made his entry into Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 as a wildcard contestant, has been a familiar face to reality TV viewers. Arya, known for her vibrant screen presence and anchoring prowess, is also a celebrated name in Malayalam entertainment.

Sharing the news, Arya reflected on their journey together:

“From best friends to life partners... we’ve reached one of the most unbelievable and beautiful crossroads of life. It’s the best thing that happened to me — unplanned, unexpected, and perfect.”

She spoke of their emotional bond and unwavering support for one another, adding:

“We’ve always stood by each other through everything, but I never imagined it would turn into something so lifelong. Thank you for being my biggest support, my peace in every storm, and the best father to our daughter. I finally feel complete. In your hands, I found my home.”

Arya also shared how their daughter Khushi has already embraced Sibin, affectionately calling him "Daddy."

In his message, Sibin offered an equally touching tribute to Arya and their relationship:

“I’ve made many wrong decisions in life — ones that left me broken. But through every storm, there was one constant — someone who stood by me without complaint or judgment. That’s her — my best friend, Arya.”

He continued: “She understood me in ways I can’t explain, even without a word. She saw the real me, accepted every flaw, and loved me for who I am. With her, I’ve always felt safe and real.”

Calling it the easiest decision of his life, Sibin announced that he’s ready to begin a forever journey with Arya and their children:

“I proudly present to you my calm in chaos, my laughter in silence, my comfort — my Chokki. With all my heart, I begin this never-ending story with my Chokki, my son Ryan, and my daughter Khushi.” The engagement news has been met with love and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities alike, many touched by the deep bond and emotional honesty shared by the couple.