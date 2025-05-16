The trailer of Kapkapii, the Hindi remake of Malayalam superhit 'Romancham' written and directed by Jithu Madhavan is out. The movie directed by Sangeeth Sivan is bankrolled by Jayesh Patel for the banner of Bravo Entertainment.

Shreyas Talpade, Thushar Kapur, Sidhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee, Dibendu Bhattacharya, and Zakir Hussain play the lead roles in 'Kapkapii.' Thushar Kapur essays the role played by Arjun Ashokan in the Malayalam original, while Thushar will reprise Soubin Shahir's role.

Mehak Patel is the co–-producer of rhe movie. Deep Sawant has cranked the camera while Bunty Nagi is the editor. Saurab Anand and Kumar Priyadarshini have penned the screenplay of the movie. 'Kapkapii' will hit the theatres on May 23. 'Romancham,' a horror comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan was one of Mollywood's most celebrated films in 2023. The movie got noticed in Tamil too.