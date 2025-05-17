Imagine bumping into someone other than the 'greatest actor of all time' at the Cannes Film Festival. Veteran Bollywood actor met his long-time friend Robert De Niro at the Cannes and was visibly touched when he received a sweet peck on the cheek from the legend.

The actor then took to Instagram to share a special video capturing a heartfelt moment with Robert De Niro at Cannes 2025. In the clip, De Niro is seen warmly hugging Kher and planting a kiss on his cheek, a gesture that clearly meant a lot to the veteran Indian actor. Alongside the video, Kher reflected on the emotional experience of reconnecting with his longtime friend and praised De Niro for his incredible legacy. He also expressed joy over meeting De Niro’s wife, Tiffany, and daughter, Jia, and congratulated the actor on receiving the prestigious Palme d’Or at the festival's opening.

In his heartfelt post, Anupam Kher also mentioned introducing De Niro to the team of ‘Tanvi The Great,’ including lead actress Shubhangi, and even gave him an exclusive preview of the film’s poster. The 70-year-old actor wrote, “In Cannes: Best hug from the greatest actor of all time! It was the most amazing feeling to meet my friend RobertDeNiro, his graceful wife Tiffany, and their beautiful daughter Jia in Cannes! Their love and affection touched me deeply. Congratulated him for getting the most prestigious award Palme d’Or award at the opening of Cannes Film Festival.”

“Told him about the World Premiere of Tanvi The Great in Cannes! He met Shubhangi (Tanvi) and our other crew members very warmly! Showed him the first poster (to be released tomorrow) of our film! He Loved it. Thank you dearest Mr. De Niro for your love, warmth, that wonderful hug, the delicious lunch and your infectious Brilliance over the years! Having you as a friend is the biggest blessing I could have ever asked for! Also a big THANK YOU to dearest Tiffany for your hospitality and generosity! And for shooting this video! Jai Ho!

Earlier, Anupam Kher had congratulated Robert De Niro on receiving the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, calling the award well-deserved. He also referred to the American actor and director as the “Godfather of Acting”—a nod both to De Niro’s legendary status in cinema and his iconic roles. Kher expressed how meaningful it is for him not only to have shared screen space with De Niro in the past (as in Silver Linings Playbook) but also to count him as a personal friend.