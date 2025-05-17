Tanzanian YouTuber Kili Paul, who is widely popular in India for lip-synching to Bollywood and Mollywood numbers, reached Kochi on Saturday. The YouTuber will reportedly be in Kerala and is expected to interact with fans in the coming days. He took to social media to announce his arrival by posting a video of him lip-synching to the song 'Kaadaniyum Kalchilambe' sung by K J Yesudas.

"Just imagine how much happy I feel singing Malayalam in Kerala, not in my homeland it’s goosebumps wow. I love Kerala, wow it’s so Green just Like my village. Can’t wait to meet the beautiful people outside. But stay tune for the movie too in malayalam. Are u ready (sic)," he wrote.

Though he started out by lip-synching to Bollywood numbers, he later began doing videos featuring Mollywood songs. Malayalis often call him Unniyettan with love. Kili and his sister Neema appear together in traditional wear in their videos, which are shot in Tanzania. Kili had previously visited India for a wedding. He had also entered Bigg Boss 16 as a special guest in 2022.