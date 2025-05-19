Mohanlal’s film ‘Thudarum’ continues its successful run not just in Malayalam, but also in Tamil and Telugu. Recently, actor brothers Suriya and Karthi, who watched and appreciated the film, invited director Tharun Moorthy to their home to personally congratulate him.

Tharun visited them along with his family and shared photos from the meeting, featuring Suriya, Jyothika, and Karthi. He mentioned that all three of them have a deep sense of love and respect for ‘Thudarum’ and for Mohanlal.

Posting a picture with Karthi, Tharun captioned it, "‘Thudarum’ wave in Kollywood too," and noted that the film is connecting fanboys across different states.

“Thank you for inviting me and for the love and care you’ve shown towards Malayalam cinema and Lal sir. One emotion, many interpretations. That emotion is called Mohanlal,” Tharun wrote, tagging Karthi in the post.