Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, who were part of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri', attended the screening of the film's restored version at the Cannes Film Festival. The 4K restored version of the Bengali-language film, based on author Sunil Gangopadhyay's novel of the same name, was showcased at the 78th edition of the prestigious gala under the Cannes Classics section on Monday evening, as per PTI.

Tagore made an appearance on the red carpet in a classy green saree along with her daughter and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi, who opted for an all-yellow ethnic ensemble. Pataudi shared multiple photos from her Cannes on Instagram and wrote, "Let the party begin....! Moments before the Red carpet .... scene... Cannes 2025."

Garewal, as per PTI, was dressed in a gown by Indian couture label Karleo in her signature white colour. She later shared photos from the red carpet on her Instagram Stories. They were joined on the red carpet by the film's gala presenter and Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray who spearheaded its six-year restoration.

The restored version of 'Aranyer Din Ratri', titled 'Days and Nights in the Forest' in English, is presented and restored by Martin Scrosese's The Film Foundation through its World Cinema Project initiative at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection.

Anderson, known for movies such as 'The Royal Tenenbaums', 'The Darjeeling Limited', 'Fantastic Mr. Fox', 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', and 'The French Dispatch', introduced the movie ahead of its screening.

According to videos circulating on social media from the screening, Tagore said she was excited to watch the movie once again. "All those people became very close friends. I'm really looking forward to seeing the film and seeing them on the screen because sadly, most of them... actually Simi and I are the only survivors. Everybody else has passed on. So I will see my old friends on the screen and relive those lovely moments," she said.

Garewal thanked Anderson, Scorsese, and Dungarpur for their work towards preserving old classics and ensuring that they are not 'forgotten'. "The young generation will get the opportunity to experience and appreciate great cinema. Gentleman, you have not only restored Ray's masterpiece, you have made it immortal," she added.

'Aranyer Din Ratri', which explores themes of alienation, class, and modernity, follows the story of four city-bred men who escape to the forests of Palamau (now in Jharkhand) for a carefree holiday, only to undergo a journey of self-discovery.

In the film, Tagore plays Aparna, a cool and elegant city woman, whereas Garewal essays the role of a tribal Santhal girl named Duli. It also featured Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen. In an earlier statement, Anderson had praised 'Aranyer Din Ratri' as a 'special gem' and compared Ray's work as a filmmaker with American movie legend John Cassavetes.