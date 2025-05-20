Producer Sandra Thomas who is known for her bold statements and open criticism against big names in the Malayalam film industry, has alleged that there is a free flow of drugs in Mollywood, and some production houses are also setting aside a budget for this purpose. Speaking to Onmanorama about the disturbing trends in the Malayalam film industry, Sandra said associations have failed to take corrective steps to check the flow of drugs promptly, which is why the 'situation' has worsened over the years.

"The associations concerned should have taken a proper stand against drug use in Mollywood at least five or ten years ago. Everyone is aware of what is happening on the sets. But, no one took a corrective step as they need these people in their future projects

Now, a special budget is being allotted exclusively for this. Even separate rooms are allotted for this purpose. However, the associations say the entire industry cannot be blamed just because of one or two people. I heard Listin give such a statement a few days ago. So, aren’t people like Listin aware of this problem? Don’t they know that drugs are lavishly available and are used on the sets. They have refused to take a step against it. It has now reached a stage where both men and women and everyone, irrespective of their status, use it," she said.

Sandra said people have become weary because police and excise have started to act against drug abuse. She, however, added that police action may not be easy on film sets.

"Producers are unwilling to raise a complaint because of fear it will stall their projects. If someone is caught on the sets, the shooting gets stalled. It also ruins the goodwill of the actor. What is the point in doing a movie with him if his goodwill is lost?," she added. The producer also spoke about the need for women producers in the Internal Complaints committee in film sets to ensure swift action and justice to the victims of sexual abuse.