Hollywood icon Denzel Washington was taken by surprise at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, where he was honoured with a lifetime achievement award. The 70-year-old actor received an honorary Palme d'Or, presented by his longtime collaborator Spike Lee, during the 2025 edition of the festival in France, reports People magazine.

The emotional moment came after the duo premiered their new film, 'Highest 2 Lowest', which screened out of competition. Following the screening, Washington addressed the audience, visibly moved by the unexpected tribute.

‘Sit down, please,’ he told the crowd. ‘This is a total surprise for me so I'm a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother — Spike.’

Reflecting on the privilege of being at Cannes, Washington added, ‘To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we're a very privileged group in this room — that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. You know, we're just blessed beyond measure, I'm blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.’

According to Variety, the Cannes Film Festival annually honours a few distinguished figures from the global film industry with the honorary Palme d'Or. Earlier this week, Leonardo DiCaprio presented his longtime co-star Robert De Niro with the award to kick off the festival on Tuesday, May 13. DiCaprio said meeting De Niro in the early 1990s ‘changed my life forever’.

Washington and Spike Lee, 68, reunited on 'Highest 2 Lowest' — marking their fifth collaboration and their first since 2006's 'Inside Man'. The new film is described as a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 Japanese crime thriller 'High and Low'.