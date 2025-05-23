Actor Vineeth recently shared his joy after reuniting with actress Preeti Jhangiani in Dubai.

The meeting, he said, brought back a flood of fond memories from their time filming 'Mazhavillu'. Describing the moment as colourful and nostalgic, Vineeth also posted photos with Preeti on social media.

Preeti Jhangiani played the female lead in 'Mazhavillu', opposite Kunchacko Boban and Vineeth. Although it was her only Malayalam film, she quickly became a favourite among Malayali audiences. Fans warmly welcomed the reunion photo, with many commenting that it would have been perfect if Kunchacko Boban had joined them too.

“Wow, what a wonderful surprise! Meeting the adorable Preeti Jhangiani in Dubai brought back a lot of fond Mazhavillu memories,” Vineeth wrote.

Directed by Dinesh Babu, 'Mazhavillu' featured Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, while Vineeth played the equally significant role of the antagonist.

Preeti’s character, Veena, left a lasting impression on viewers. During the shoot, she developed a close friendship with her co-stars, especially Vineeth. In a past interview, Preeti had revealed that Vineeth was like a mentor to her on set, generously sharing knowledge and offering support throughout the filming process.

Despite her success in Bollywood and modelling, 'Mazhavillu' remains Preeti’s only appearance in a Malayalam film.