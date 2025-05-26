Amala Paul often shares travel highlights, photoshoot pictures, and beautiful moments with her family on Instagram. Recently, she posted pictures from her son Ilai’s baptism ceremony.

The caption read: 'Surrounded by love and peace. Celebrating Ilai's Baptism.'

The photos featured Amala’s husband Jagat, her mother, and her brother. For the occasion, Amala wore a mini frock in aqua blue, while Jagat chose an aqua blue shirt paired with white shorts. All the guests were seen dressed in white outfits, creating a serene and elegant atmosphere.

Many followers took to the comments section to send their wishes to the little one. Fans wrote messages such as 'May God bless the little one' and noted that he 'looks like a little prince.'

Amala and Jagat welcomed their son in June last year. The couple, who got married in November 2023, had announced their pregnancy earlier in 2024.