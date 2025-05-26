It’s rainy season, the skies are grey, the air smells like wet earth, and all you want to do is curl up indoors with something warm and comforting. And what better way to spend a rainy day than by watching a feel-good movie? Whether it’s a cosy rom-com, a heartwarming family drama, or a light-hearted road trip film, some movies just hit differently when it’s pouring outside. So grab a blanket, make some tea (or popcorn), and settle in, here are some perfect films to brighten up your rainy day.

The Holiday (Amazon Prime)

There’s a certain charm to 'The Holiday' that makes it perfect for a cozy day in. It’s the story of two women: one from sunny LA, the other from a quiet English village, who swap homes to take a break from their complicated love lives. What follows is a gentle, feel-good journey filled with new beginnings, unexpected romance, and plenty of heart.

Notting Hill (Netflix)

A rainy day and a rom-com set in London? You’re halfway there already. 'Notting Hill' is the ultimate comfort watch, a shy bookshop owner (Hugh Grant) falls for a world-famous actress (Julia Roberts), and their unlikely love story unfolds with charm, wit, and that unforgettable line: “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy…” Timeless and endlessly rewatchable.

Chef (Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video)

Chef is the ultimate comfort watch, and not just because of the food. It tells the story of a frustrated chef (Jon Favreau) who walks away from the chaos of the restaurant world to start a food truck with his young son. What follows is a heartwarming road trip filled with laughter, father-son bonding, and mouthwatering dishes that’ll have you dreaming of Cuban sandwiches and melty grilled cheese. The feel-good vibes are strong, and the soundtrack? An instant mood-lifter.

The Princess Diaries (JioHotstar)

This one’s a classic coming-of-age comfort film. The Princess Diaries follows Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), a shy, awkward teenager who suddenly discovers she’s heir to the throne of a European kingdom. With the help of her elegant (and hilariously stern) grandmother, played by Julie Andrews, Mia navigates royal training, high school drama, and the chaos of becoming a princess — all while staying true to herself. It's charming, funny, and full of heart, with just the right touch of fairy tale magic.

The Intern (Netflix)

This one’s just... gentle. The Intern stars Robert De Niro as a retired widower who becomes an intern at a fashion start-up run by Anne Hathaway. It’s full of kindness, quiet laughs, and small moments of connection. No high stakes, no drama — just good people trying to figure things out. Perfect for when you want something light but meaningful.