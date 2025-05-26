Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina team up for 'KanKhajura', an intense new crime thriller set to premiere on Sony LIV on May 30. Set in the quiet yet ominous corners of Goa, the series dives deep into a world where trust is fragile and danger hides in plain sight.

Directed by Chandan Arora, 'KanKhajura' is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli show 'Magpie'. It brings a psychological edge to the crime genre, weaving together personal trauma, fractured relationships, and moral ambiguity.

The story follows Ashu (Roshan Mathew), a former convict who’s released from prison under the condition that he continues working as a police informant. Hoping to start over, he returns to his hometown, only to be pulled back into the past when he reconnects with his estranged brother Max (Mohit Raina). What begins as an attempt to rebuild quickly spirals into a tangled web of secrets, blurred realities, and betrayal.

With its moody setting and slow-burning suspense, 'KanKhajura' looks set to deliver a dark, emotionally charged thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.