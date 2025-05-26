Actress Vincy Aloshius clarified that she had mistakenly believed that megastar Mammootty had suggested her screen name Win C. The actress had announced that she was changing her name to Win C after receiving the state award for best actress.

Vincy had claimed that Mammootty had called her Win C and that she would like to be known by that name. However, now, Vincy claims that someone else had misled her, giving her the impression that Mammootty had called her Win C. Although she tried to remind Mammootty of this message when she met the screen icon at the Filmfare Awards, the actor denied sending the message. Vincy Aloshious revealed the blunder in an interview with Manorama News.

“One of my friends gave me a number that they claimed belonged to Mammookka. However, when I tried calling it, the call didn't go through. I sent a message to that number and received a reply addressing me as Win C. I thought about changing my name after someone I admire a lot called me by that name, and it sparked a desire in me to be referred to as Win C. That's how I decided to change my name,” says Vincy.

The actress even preferred to write her name in a unique way. “Many people told me that the name conveyed a desire for success. I tried to find meanings such as ‘one who sees success’ or ‘the sea of success’ in that name. It signifies someone who isn’t defeated. I am determined to excel in whatever field I choose. That’s why I became interested in changing my name from Vincy to Win C,” Vincy reveals.

Later, when the actress met Mammootty at the Filmfare awards she mentioned the message. However, Mammootty didn’t have any idea about it. “I asked him whether he wasn’t the one who called me Win C. He said, ‘No, it wasn’t me. If you want my number, get it from Geroge,’. I realised that I had been sending all those messages not to Mammookka but someone else. I have not tried to find out who had sent the reply. But, that’s alright, there is at least someone who remembers me exactly how I would like to be called,” notes Vincy.