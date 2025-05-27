Pop star Joe Jonas has spoken warmly about his relationship with former wife Sophie Turner, describing their co-parenting dynamic as 'beautiful'. In a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose Live Tour, Joe opened up about life after their 2024 divorce and how they are jointly raising their two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

“I have a beautiful co-parenting relationship that I'm really grateful for,” Joe shared during the event. “Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true.”

The singer, who was married to Turner from 2019 to 2024, said he is deeply focused on ensuring their daughters grow up with strong female role models. “As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them,” he said. “The values I want for them are to be open-minded and have a big heart, to be able to walk into any room with confidence and know they can do literally anything they want.”

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has also shown public support for Joe following the release of his first solo album since their separation. The actress, 29, posted a message on Instagram promoting Joe’s new album Music for People Who Believe in Love, writing simply: “Go go @joejonas.”

Joe’s latest record is a personal one, exploring themes of love, growth, and self-reflection in the wake of his high-profile breakup. In an interview with Billboard in 2024, the singer explained why he chose to address aspects of their relationship on the album.

“It was scary at times, and also freeing,” he said. “I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast … I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that — but also, the journey to get here.”

The singer also reflected on how songwriting became a necessary outlet during a transformative time in his life. “I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person, and as a father and friend, all while living under the microscope of what the music industry can be,” he added. “At such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet.”