Malayalam blockbuster movie 'Thudarum', starring Mohanlal and Shobhana, which hit the big screen a month ago on April 26, is all set for its OTT debut. The movie will start streaming on JioHotstar from May 30.

In the movie, Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver and a hardworking man devoted to his wife and children. He is portrayed as a beloved figure in his community, cherished for his friendships and compassionate heart. The film explores his life through a mix of warmth, subtle humour, and emotional moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film features an ensemble cast including Shobhana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Thomas Mathew, and Irshad in key roles. Several newcomers are also part of the cast.

Cinematography is by Shaji Kumar, editing by Nishad Yusuf and Shafique V.B., with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.