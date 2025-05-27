Unni Mukundan's manager Vipin Kumar has alleged that the actor beat him up for putting up a post praising Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Narivetta' on his social media pages. Vipin in his complaint to the Thrikkakara Police alleged that Unni physically abused him in the parking lot of his flat and also threatened to kill him.

In the complaint, which is in possession with Onmanorama, Vipin claimed that the actor who had tasted success with 'Marco' was lately frustrated over the failure of his film 'Get Set Baby' and would often take it out on people who worked with him, including his staff. Vipin also said Unni's behaviour has affected him professionally and most of Unni's former staff have resigned because of his behaviour. Vipin went on to state that the actor was also not on good terms with the crew and the heroine of 'Get Set Baby' after the film flopped at the box office.

Vipin, in his complaint, stated that he has been working as a PRO in the industry for the past 18 years and spent six years as Unni's manager. He claimed that he has constantly faced abuse from Unni, who has always behaved 'badly' with his staff. "I was involved in the promotion of the film 'Narivetta'. I had shared a positive note on Narivetta recently, which angered Unni. He asked me to step down from my position as manager. I had affirmed the same. However, (yesterday) morning, the actor contacted me and asked me to meet him in his flat.

Though I refused and said we could meet somewhere else, he arrived at my flat and first abused me verbally in the parking lot. He then snatched my cooling glass, gifted to me by another actor he considers a rival, and threw it. He hit my jaw first and chased me as I tried to escape. Another resident of the flat then stopped Unni, who then threatened to kill me," he said in the complaint.

Vipin alleged that Unni was also sad that Gokulam Gopalan had withdrawn from bankrolling his long-anticipated film and was unhappy that he was not receiving any movies post 'Marco'. Vipin, meanwhile, has sought protection from the police, following the threats by Unni.