Actor Unni Mukundan who found himself in the eye of a storm after a youth accused him of assault, has maintained that he never attacked the complainant. He also maintained that the man Vipin Kumar was never assigned as his personal manager like the complainant had claimed.

In a detailed Facebook post, the actor clarified that Vipin Kumar has obstructed his work in the past by telling people that he was busy for the next five years. Unni also maintained that he was an easy target and said Vipin had the backing of some people who are not happy with his personal and professional life. Vipin, on Monday, had filed a complaint with the Thrikkakkara police, alleging that Unni physically attacked him after he wrote a note praising Tovino Thomas's film 'Narivetta', which is running in theatres. However, Unni has denied all claims and said people could check the CCTV visuals before coming to a conclusion.

Unni's full note: "Vipin Kumar contacted me when I was about to produce my first film under my own production around 2018. He introduced himself as the PRO of many reputed celebrities from the industry. He was never assigned as my Personal Manager ever, on record.

My first issue with Vipin happened during the Shoot of recently released Marco, when he had a major fall out with the Employee of Obscura Entertainments led by Seban. They went public and it was extremely disheartening for the film. Vipin had yelled at me for not giving me the entire credit of this film which was not fair under my ethics.

Further, it was brought to my notice that several issues that badly affected my concerning work were happening due to this lndividual. I started getting Many complaints regarding Vipin for gossiping and loose talks, from new and reputed film makers. I add, This individual had done something extremely unforgiving as a work colleague and a friend.

Anyways, on meeting him in person, he simply ignored all my concerns. He claims he has the support from few of my friends from the industry. He later apologised for all The wrong doings infront of me and Vishnu Unnithan, (a friend who had just confirmed this in an interview, he gave to manorama Online).

Since he had access to all my digital data, I then requested him to submit a written apology. He did not send it, rather I saw an entirely false, fake and alarming allegations circulating against me on news portals and social media.

There was no physical attack at any point of time as he claims and the allegations put forth are absolutely false and untrue. The whole place is under CCtv scanning. Please verify the same before arriving at any conclusion.

It also got to my knowledge that this individual has been telling people that I’m extremely busy for 5 years, potentially cutting down my work. He has been spreading inhumane rumours about me. He even went to an extent of contacting a female actress and asking her to marry me, which had led to a major altercation between me and him. He even threatened me verbally of using his resources to defame my reputation in the society. I have always Maintained a professional relationship with my colleagues but this person is extremely poisonous.

Every word spoken by this individual is an absolute lie. I deny all allegations. Im just an easy target, He is threatening and harassing me for some undue gain and benefits.

I strongly believe some people who are not happy with my personal and professional life are helping this man to ruin the career. I have built this career through sheer hardwork and perseverance.

I believe in truth, though I may be subjected to all sort of victimization and harassment," he wrote.