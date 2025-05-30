Actor Nivetha Thomas has been honoured with the Telangana State Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu', directed by Nanda Kishore. The award is a powerful vindication for the actress, who faced intense body shaming after gaining weight for the role.

In '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu', Nivetha portrays Saraswati, a mother of two, and took the bold step of gaining weight to fully inhabit the character. Her commitment to authenticity, however, sparked harsh commentary when she appeared in public during the film's promotional events. Social media was quick to judge, and she became the target of severe body-shaming remarks.

Some speculated that her physical transformation was due to health concerns, while others correctly pointed out that it was a deliberate choice for the role. Amid the criticism, a few voices stood in support of the actress. One fan’s comment stood out: “Her smile remains unchanged, no matter her appearance. Our love for her doesn’t depend on her weight.”

Despite the widespread negativity, Nivetha chose not to respond publicly. Instead, her silence was met with recognition — the same performance that invited criticism has now earned her one of the highest acting honours in the state. The award stands as a fitting and powerful reply to her detractors.

The Telangana State Awards, also known as the Gaddar Awards, have been revived after a 14-year hiatus. Nivetha’s win adds a meaningful layer to the ceremony’s comeback, underscoring the evolving appreciation for performance over appearance.

Nivetha Thomas began her acting journey in 2002 with the Malayalam film 'Uthara'. She gained early acclaim with the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for her role in 'Veruthe Oru Bharya'. She also portrayed the younger version of Jayaprada’s character in the Mohanlal-starrer 'Pranayam'.

Although born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Nivetha hails from Edur near Iritty in Kerala’s Kannur district. Over the years, she has built a strong presence in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, and now, with this latest recognition, continues to redefine what it means to be a committed and courageous performer in Indian cinema.