In a delightful surprise for film lovers, The Academy recently revisited a cherished Bollywood classic by sharing a clip of the song 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' from the film 'Lagaan'. The post, shared on their official Instagram page, featured Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing the vibrant track, which continues to captivate audiences even decades after its release.

Accompanying the clip was a poetic caption that read: 'Love, longing and a little bit of fire in her eyes. Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh performing "Radha Kaise Na Jale" (vocals by Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan) from Ashutosh Gowariker's LAGAAN.' The Academy also noted that the film was India’s official entry for the 74th Oscars, where it earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Released in 2001, 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' is a landmark in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film blends history, music, and sport into an epic narrative set during British colonial rule. With its powerful storytelling and unforgettable soundtrack, 'Lagaan' not only resonated with Indian audiences but also left a mark on global cinema.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Raj Zutshi, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Yashpal Sharma, along with British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. Backed by a budget of ₹25 crore, the film went on to become a cultural phenomenon and remains one of India’s most celebrated Oscar contenders.