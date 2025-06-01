The teaser of the big-budget Telugu movie Mirai starring Teja Sajja in the lead role has been released. The pan-Indian movie will be released in four languages, including Malayalam. Mirai helmed by Karthik Gattamneni is bankrolled by T G Vishwaprasad Guru for the banner of People Media Factory which is a noted production house in Tollywood.

The movie also stars Jayaram, Shreya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Rithika Nayak. Meanwhile, Manchu Manoj essays the antagonist in the film. Interestingly, 'Mirai' will mark Manoj’s grand return to the silver screen after a break of eight years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This movie is Karthik Gattamneni’s second collaboration with People Media Factory after the Revi Teja-starrer Eagle. Meanwhile, Mirai is Teja Sajja’s second outing after the blockbuster Hanuman. Sujith Kumar Kolli is the executive producer. Vivek Kuchibotla is the co-producer while Kriti Prasad is the creative producer. The art direction is by Nagendra Thangala. Hashtag Media has handled the digital marketing. Sabari is the PRO. Mirai will hit the theatres on September 5.