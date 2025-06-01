The final season of 'Stranger Things' is set to debut this year and will arrive in three parts. As per the makers, the entire cast is back for the three-volume ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair and Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna.

‘Terminator’ star Linda Hamilton is also joining the cast in a mysterious role. ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 premiered back in summer 2022 in two parts, released separately in May and July. The episodes were supersized, all over 60 minutes, and the final episode of Part 2 was more than two hours long, as per IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth season created by the Duffer Brothers ended with an all-out battle against the evil Vecna and the Demogorgons in the Upside Down, where the beloved newcomer Eddie Munson sacrificed himself to save the gang. Vecna is weakened in the aftermath, but remains powerful enough to spread the Upside Down into Hawkins. Everyone in the main cast survives, but Max is left in a coma after Vecna controlled her body.

The first part will debut on November 26, while the third part, which will mark the series finale, will release on December 31. The second part will stream on December 25. The final season will be available on Netflix.