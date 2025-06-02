Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has made a grand comeback with the film 'Thudarum,' which has become a massive hit in theaters. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and continues to receive rave reviews from audiences during its OTT run.

The makers have released behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage featuring fight and jump scenes involving Mohanlal. Rajaputhra Visual Media, the production company behind the film, shared the video titled 'Behind The Fighter - Benz.' This video showcases the different stages of Mohanlal's fight scenes in the movie.

In the video, director Tharun Moorthy explains that the fight scenes were choreographed and positioned to resonate with the audience's emotions. He stated, "We can place a fight scene anywhere in a movie, but I believe it should be positioned exactly where viewers, regardless of age, can feel that the fight is justified."

Popular musician Jakes Bejoy, who contributed music for the film, mentioned that they engaged in multiple discussions to ensure a balance between the music and the background score to enhance the fight scenes. Cinematographer Shaji Kumar and sound designer Vishnu Govind, among others, also shared insights about their work behind the scenes.

'Thudarum,' which was released in theaters on April 25, became a major hit, with many praising the director for reviving Mohanlal's charm in the film. Debutant actor and ad filmmaker Prakash Varma, who played the villain George Sir, also received critical acclaim for his performance.