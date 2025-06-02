Actor Nitya Das known for her work in Malayalam cinema is an active social media user and often posts reels with her daughter Naina. Now, the actor has shared a photo of her daughter and son, Naman, getting ready to go back to school after a two-month break. Naina is nearly 16 years old, while her brother Naman is reportedly seven years old.

Nitya married Punjab-native Aravind Singh Jamwal in 2007. Aravind, who worked as a flight steward in the Indian Airlines in 2005 met Nitya during a flight journey from Kozhikode to Chennai. The two tied the knot in Guruvayoor, but Nitya had revealed she was unhappy with the marriage ceremony as they had to skip a few of the traditional customs. She also stated that she had to apply lipstick instead of crimson on her forehead.

To make up for this, Nitya and Aravind tied the knot again two years ago and shared photos from their wedding on social media. They exchanged vows, this time, in front of their children. Nitya had made a stellar debut with the Dileep movie 'Ee Parakkum Thalika' in 2001.