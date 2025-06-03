At a recent fan interaction in Mumbai, Aamir Khan delighted attendees with a special announcement—his beloved film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ will soon be available to stream for free on YouTube.

The actor made the decision on the spot, after the event host mentioned that he had wanted to show a clip from the film but couldn’t, as it wasn’t available on any online platform. Reacting to this, Aamir said, “Let’s do one thing. I’ve started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talkies. I’ll ask my team to upload 'Taare Zameen Par' there, free of cost. Let it stay up for a week or two.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The move is a welcome surprise for fans of the 2007 film, which remains one of Aamir’s most critically acclaimed projects. It also comes at a time when the actor’s next film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, is generating buzz not just for its content but also for its unconventional release strategy.

According to industry chatter, Aamir may bypass traditional streaming platforms altogether and instead opt for a pay-per-view release on YouTube following its theatrical run. While he hasn’t confirmed these plans officially, he did state on Raj Shamani’s podcast that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will open in theatres on June 20.

Whether or not he takes the YouTube route for future releases, fans can look forward to revisiting ‘Taare Zameen Par’ online very soon—this time, at no cost.