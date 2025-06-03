Actor Bala has visited the sub registrar office at Edappally garnering the attention of netizens. He was accompanied by his wife Kokila. He posted the video on his social media handle and also congratulated Kokila in the caption rising speculations about the couple’s purpose of visiting the sub registrar’s office. One of the users commented, “Did you gift Kokila the flat at Kochi?” while others wondered whether Bala has given his wealth worth Rs 250 crore to his wife. Meanwhile, a user named Arun was curious to know whether they were getting a divorce. The actor retorted, “Yes I divorced you, get out Arun”.

Bala said that he would meet the press within a month to explain why he had visited the sub registrar’s office. In the video, Bala is seen sitting inside the cabin filling the paper work while Kokila is waiting outside. The short video was made by including snippets of their recent visit to the sub registrar office in Edappaly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala and Kokila had married at a temple in Kochi and their marriage was officially registered on the same day. Meanwhile, there were reports that the couple were expecting their first child. However, Bala is yet to confirm the news.

Fans are curious to know why Bala and Kokila had visited the registrar’s office. Bala had earlier hinted that Kokila too hails from a wealthy family and owns property worth crores. Meanwhile, a source close to the actor claimed that Bala was at the registrar’s office to transfer a few properties that he owned in Kokila’s name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala and Kokila had recently celebrated the latter’s birthday by offering a grand feast for 3000 persons at a temple in Tenkasi.