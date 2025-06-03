Actor Manoj K Jayan has sent his best wishes to children as they begin their new academic year on school reopening day. He shared a heartfelt message along with a video showing him dropping his son off at school in the UK.

“As schools reopen in Kerala, I wish all the little ones who are embarking on a new journey. My best wishes go out to their parents and teachers as well. May they be the wings to help you achieve your dreams,” the actor wrote.

Manoj and his wife Asha's son, Amrit, is a seventh-grade student at the prestigious Aylesbury Grammar School in Buckingham. Previously, he expressed his joy when Amrit was accepted into this historic grammar school in the UK.

Manoj mentioned that Amrit gained admission to Aylesbury, one of the leading grammar schools in the UK, through hard work and dedication. Manoj and Asha moved to Britain to be with their son during this important time in his education.