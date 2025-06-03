Superstar Mohanlal showered love on his wife, Suchitra, as she celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a warm photo of the couple smiling together, radiating happiness and charm.

In the picture, Mohanlal and Suchitra are seen in coordinated beige-toned outfits. Mohanlal sports a loose, textured top, a matching beret, and stylish red-tinted sunglasses, while Suchitra is seen smiling gracefully, wearing dark sunglasses and a long beaded necklace.

“Happy Birthday Dear Suchi,” the actor wrote in his caption, expressing his affection in a simple yet heartfelt message.

Mohanlal and Suchitra have been married since 1988. Suchitra is the daughter of renowned Tamil film producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children — Pranav and Vismaya. Pranav has followed in his father’s footsteps, appearing in a few films. He made his debut in 2001 with Mohanlal’s film 'Onnaman'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now 64, Mohanlal boasts a stellar career spanning over four decades, during which he has acted in more than 400 films. The veteran actor was recently seen in 'Thudarum', a crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film also features Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, and Aravind.

Up next, Mohanlal will be seen in the family drama 'Hridayapoorvam', directed by Sathyan Anthikad. The screenplay is written by Sonu T. P., based on a story by Anthikad’s son Akhil Sathyan. The ensemble cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, Nishan, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, and S. P. Charan. 'Hridayapoorvam' is slated for theatrical release on August 28.

In addition, Mohanlal is also part of the upcoming epic action drama 'Vrusshabha', where he stars alongside Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S. Khan, Srikanth Meka, and Ragini Dwivedi.