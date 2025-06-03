'Padakkalam', starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen and Sandeep Pradeep, is set to start streaming on JioHotstar from June 10, the platform announced on Monday. The fantasy comedy, directed by debutant Manu Swaraj, was released in theatres on May 9 and opened to generally positive reviews.

The story follows a group of college students who are ardent fans of superheroes like Green Lantern and Batman. Their campus life takes a chaotic and unexpected turn when a ‘cool’ professor, Ranjith (played by Sharafudheen), joins the college and begins to shake things up with his unconventional ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

While many of the situations in the film may seem bizarre on the surface, director Manu Swaraj smartly uses these elements to create humour and deliver an engaging narrative. His debut effort leans into the absurdity, using it to generate laughter and keep the storytelling lively and fresh.

The lead trio is joined by a vibrant ensemble cast that includes Saaf, Arun Pradeep, Arun Ajikumar, Niranjana Anoop, Pooja Mohanraj, and Ishan Shoukath, among others, adding energy and charm to the film's quirky universe.