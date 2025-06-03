The wait is finally over! After months of mounting buzz and speculation, the makers of The Raja Saab have locked theatrical release date of the film. According to the makers, the film will release on December 5. Adding fuel to the excitement, the teaser is set to drop on June 16, giving fans their first thrilling taste of this genre-defying entertainer.

Stepping into uncharted territory, Prabhas headlines 'The Raja Saab,' marking his first full-fledged horror entertainer — a bold move that showcases his ever-evolving journey and fearless approach to storytelling. The first motion poster hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm, instantly grabbing attention across the board.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Maruthi, known for his unique blend of humour and emotion, 'The Raja Saab' promises a horror film laced with surprising entertainment. Every asset so far — from vibrant posters to intriguing glimpses has left audiences in awe.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film is a visual spectacle, mounted on a grand scale with uncompromising production values. T.G. Vishwa Prasad produces the film, while Karthik Palani handles cinematography, and Thaman S delivers what is expected to be a thunderous, high-impact score.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast includes the trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab. As December cements its place as a blockbuster season for Indian cinema, The Raja Saab positions itself as a potential game-changer — a perfect year-end spectacle. Every update so far has only amplified excitement, and with the teaser just days away, the buzz is set to explode once again.