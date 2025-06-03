Actor Sangeeth Prathap, who had only a fleeting appearance in the recently released film ‘Thudarum’, has garnered unexpected praise for his emotionally resonant performance. While his role may have gone unnoticed by many during the film’s theatrical run, it caught the attention of one discerning viewer — Meghna Ravindran — who later shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor on social media.

Meghna was deeply moved by Sangeeth’s portrayal in a particular scene where his character brings his friend’s dead body home. Though the scene lasted merely seconds, she felt it left a profound emotional impact. Her detailed note, which has since gained traction online, highlighted the subtle power of his performance. Sangeeth, touched by the gesture, responded with gratitude, thanking Meghna for her kind words.

In her post, Meghna wrote: ‘Sangeeth Prathap, or Amal Davis. A shot that lasts just 10 or 15 seconds. The main focus of the scene is on Shobana, Maniyanpilla Raju, Irshad, and Aarsha Baiju. But my eyes went to Sangeeth, who stood slightly out of focus in the background. Even during the first watch in the theater and now again on OTT, it was his expression that drew my attention first!’

She went on to express how unexpectedly emotional the moment was:

‘I can say without exaggeration that it truly moved me to tears. That much originality, that much perfection. If a new actor can stand out in a scene featuring the likes of Shobana, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Irshad — then clearly, he’s not just average talent!’

Meghna also emphasized the emotional connection she felt due to Sangeeth's performance:

‘That one performance — in a death house setting — allowed me as a viewer to connect emotionally. Through just his expression, I could feel the depth of the loss that the mother and family were going through. Sangeeth is not someone who should be limited to comedy roles alone — he has incredible potential!’

Concluding her note with words of encouragement, she added: ‘That one brief scene was enough to prove your ability. Wishing you many more great roles. Congratulations!’

‘Thudarum’, a crime thriller directed by Tharun Moorthy, features an ensemble cast including Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and others. While the film's leading names drew attention, it was Sangeeth Prathap’s understated moment that stood out to at least one viewer — a testament to the power of quiet, honest acting.