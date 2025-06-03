Popular YouTuber and former Big Boss contestant Sai Krishna has lashed out against Vipin Kumar who claims to be actor Unni Mukundan’s professional manager. Sai alleged that Vipin created religious and political disharmony in the name of PR work.

He alleged that Vipin interfered in Unni Mukundan’s personal life and even stirred gossip by associating the actor with his female co-stars. In a recent video posted on his social media handle, Sai urges Unni Mukundan’s fans to not believe Vipin and even calls him a parasite who feeds off the actor’s fame.

“Unni Mukundan's professional manager, Vipin Kumar, has filed a complaint against the actor. It’s important to note that a professional manager is not a regular employee who is paid by the actor. I believe Vipin is a dishonest person. I have already created a video exposing his manipulative public relations stunt against me. It’s clear that Vipin Kumar is a master manipulator. The ability to twist and distort facts is a major 'quality' that a PR professional should have, and Vipin certainly possesses that talent.

He has other intentions for bringing Tovino and his recent movie 'Narivetta' into the case filed against Unni Mukundan. There might be minor ego clashes between celebrities who are in this profession. But, the real reason why Vipin Kumar has twisted this issue is because he has things to hide. He has been a parasite who lives off Unni Mukundan and interferes in everything. It is this ‘parasite’ who is responsible for Unni’s current situation,” says Sai.

Sai who is known as Secret Agent on Youtube admitted that he has his share of problems with Unni Mukundan. He said that he couldn’t accept someone who has abused his parents. He, however, claimed that he had both supported and criticised the actor in various issues.

Sai Krishna, who runs a YouTube channel called Secret Agent, was involved in an altercation with Unni Mukundan following the release of his movie Malikappuram. A phone conversation between the two went viral on social media.