Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has praised Mollywood, calling it the best movie industry in present times. The 'Ponniyin Selvan' director, in a conversation with Manorama News, spoke highly about the scriptwriters in Malayalam cinema and said the industry keeps churning out fresh talents. "Mollywood is the best industry in current times. Newer talents keep coming up and they make amazing films. The writers are fantastic. The industry is setting the bar really high and are showing the way for others," he said.

The 'Nayakan' director stated that despite a significant gap between his first and second films with Kamal Haasan, he does not feel the same way. "When I made Nayakan, I was a relatively younger filmmaker and I am glad that he trusted me with the work. This continues even today. Though there has been a gap between 'Nayakan' and 'Thug Life', it does not feel too long for me since I have been watching Kamal Haasan's films and catching up with him in the past many years," he said. 'Thug Life' directed by Mani Ratnam will hit theatres on 'June 5'.