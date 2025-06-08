Actor Ahaana Krishna has come forward with serious allegations against three former employees of her sister Diya Krishna’s business. According to Ahaana, the employees were involved in a large-scale financial fraud and, when caught, tried to evade accountability by filing false and defamatory complaints.

Taking to social media, Ahaana shared a video that her mother Sindhu Krishna had originally released on her YouTube channel. The 12-minute footage shows Ahaana confronting the accused employees, who appear visibly emotional and admit to their wrongdoings.

In a detailed statement accompanying the video, Ahaana explained the background: “The day after the theft was discovered, three girls came with their families, admitted guilt, and pleaded with us not to file a police case. My mother released that video on her YouTube channel. They even promised to return the remaining money within a specific timeframe,” Ahaana wrote.

However, things took a dramatic turn shortly after.

“A few days later, someone gave them the idea to file a false case against us. We are not sharing this video to prove our innocence — I believe most people already understand what the truth is. But this is a strong warning to those who think defaming a celebrity will help them escape consequences,” she added.

Ahaana also called out media outlets that were quick to report unverified claims for views and engagement.

“Their eagerness to cry in front of cameras with false stories is exactly what has exposed them to the public today. If they had acted with integrity, we could have all moved on. But instead, they tried to avoid paying back the stolen money by defaming us. That’s when they dug their own grave.”

The video footage includes moments where the employees and their husbands are seen pleading with Ahaana. At one point, they request, “Chechi, please don’t tell the police.” Ahaana, firm in her response, says she will inform the authorities, pointing out that what they did was clearly wrong. One employee admits to feeling guilty, and all three acknowledge, “We made a mistake — we changed the scanner.”

Earlier, Ahaana’s father, actor Krishnakumar, had also released a part of the video showing a similar confession. In that clip, the employees admit to sharing the misappropriated funds among themselves, taking 500 rupees each whenever Rs 2000 came in. However, the same individuals later claimed in media interviews that they were forced into making those statements under threat.

The Krishna family has stated that their aim in sharing this evidence is not to escalate conflict but to present clarity in the face of public misinformation.