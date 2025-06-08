Malayalam cinema is set to enter the superhero genre with ‘LOKA – Chapter 1: Chandra’, the first instalment in a bold new cinematic universe. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in a never-before-seen avatar as a superhero, alongside Naslen. This is also the first time Kalyani will be seen playing a superhero character.

Backed by Wayfarer Films, this is the seventh production from the banner and is written and directed by Dominic Arun. Made on a massive budget, ‘Chandra’ marks the launch of an ambitious franchise titled ‘LOKA’ — a multi-part cinematic universe rooted in original Malayalam storytelling.

The first-look poster, which was released recently, has sparked buzz for its sleek visuals and intriguing tone. It hints at a world and narrative unlike anything Malayalam audiences have experienced before. Kalyani, dressed in superhero gear, features prominently in the poster, alongside Naslen.

The film also stars Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Shanti Balachandran in pivotal roles.

With ‘LOKA – Chapter 1: Chandra’, the makers are not just releasing a film — they are introducing an entire universe. If the response to the first look is anything to go by, this could be the beginning of a thrilling new chapter for Malayalam cinema.