Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to social media to extend a heartfelt birthday wish to George — his longtime companion, makeup artist, and now a successful producer. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to dear George,” Mammootty wrote, sharing a photo with him. Following the post, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with greetings, celebrating the man who has stood by the actor for decades.

George is often described as a constant presence in Mammootty’s personal and professional life. Their journey together began on the sets of I.V. Sasi’s film ‘Neelagiri’, where George worked as a makeup assistant. He made his independent debut as a makeup artist with ‘Kauravar’ and has since collaborated with Mammootty on over 25 films, eventually becoming his personal makeup artist.

In 2009, George, along with Ratheesh Ambady, received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Makeup Artist for ‘Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha’, further cementing his place in the industry.

Today, George is also a respected producer in Malayalam cinema. He served as the executive producer for the Mammootty-starrer ‘Mayavi’ and later produced ‘Immanuel’, directed by Lal Jose. He has since gone on to back films like ‘Acha Dhin’, ‘Puzhu’, and most recently, ‘Vaela’ in 2023.

Within the industry and among Mammootty fans, George is affectionately known as the actor’s “right-hand man” — a title that reflects both loyalty and legacy.