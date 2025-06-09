Not many know that the name Mohanlal — now synonymous with Malayalam cinema — was chosen not by the actor’s parents, but by his maternal uncle, Gopinathan Nair.

Back when the family was considering baby names, the plan was to go with Roshan Lal. But Gopinathan Nair had a different instinct. He felt the child needed a name that was striking, one that people would remember. And so, he named him Mohanlal — a name the actor would later say never gave him any trouble, even though it was rare at the time. His uncle also named Mohanlal’s elder brother Pyarelal, following the family’s decision to avoid caste-linked surnames.

A man of many chapters, Gopinathan Nair was a former general manager at the Alappuzha District Cooperative Bank, and for the past 14 years, a dedicated resident of Mata Amritanandamayi’s ashram in Amritapuri. He was also the one who introduced Mohanlal to the spiritual leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gopinathan Nair, aged 93, recently passed away at the ashram due to age-related causes.

His funeral was held there in the presence of Mata Amritanandamayi, with several dignitaries, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi paying their respects.

For someone who preferred a quiet life away from the spotlight, it’s a curious legacy — giving a name that would one day be known across the world.