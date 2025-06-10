The first look and teaser for the upcoming multi-starrer film 'Ananthan Kaadu,' written by the acclaimed Murali Gopy, have been officially released. The film is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, known for his work on 'Tiyaan.' It promises to deliver a grand visual experience tailored for both Malayalam and Tamil audiences. The cast features an ensemble of actors from various southern film industries, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Pan-Indian star Arya plays a pivotal role, joined by a stellar lineup including Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Murali Gopy, Sunil (of 'Pushpa' fame), Appani Sarath, Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Sagar Surya, Regina Cassandra, Shanthi, Ajay, and acclaimed Kannada actor Achyuth Kumar.

Music for the film is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the celebrated composer behind films like 'Kantara', 'Mangalavaaram', and 'Maharaja'. This marks another ambitious collaboration between Murali Gopy and director Jiyen Krishnakumar following their critically acclaimed big-budget film 'Tiyaan'.

'Ananthan Kaadu' is produced by S. Vinod Kumar under the banner Mini Studio and marks the banner's 14th venture following the blockbuster success of 'Mark Antony'. With high expectations surrounding its release, "Ananthan Kaadu" promises to be a richly layered, cinematic journey rooted in powerful performances, a gripping script, and striking visuals.

Cinematography: S. Yuvaraj, Editing: Rohit V S Variyath, Music: B. Ajaneesh Loknath, Executive Producer: Jain Paul, Production Design: Ranjith Kothari, Action Director: R. Shakthi Saravanan, VFX Director: Binoy Sadasivan, Production Controller: Pranav Mohan, Make-up: Baiju S, Sound Mixing: Vishnu P C, Sound Design: Arun S Mani, Lyrics: Murali Gopy, Vocals: Murali Gopy, Colourist: Shivashankar V, Chief Associate Director: Abhil Anand M T, Finance Controller: M S Arun, VFX: TMEFX, Costume Design: Arun Manohar, Stills: Rishlal Unnikrishnan, PRO: Athira Diljith.