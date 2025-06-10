Malayalam cinema is currently in the midst of a re-release wave, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Iconic hits featuring superstar actors are returning to theatres, rekindling nostalgia and drawing massive crowds. Films like ‘Chotta Mumbai’, ‘Spadikam’, ‘Devadoothan’, and ‘Manichitrathazhu’ have all been warmly received during their second run on the big screen.

Among these, ‘Chotta Mumbai’ has made a particularly strong impact. The film raked in an impressive ₹40 lakh on its opening day and followed it up with ₹78 lakh on day two, proving that the enthusiasm hasn’t waned even after years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, the buzz has now spilled over to social media, especially among Mohanlal fans. Many are calling for the re-release of more of his classic mass entertainers — including ‘Narasimham’, ‘Usthad’, ‘Chandrolsavam’, ‘Raavanaprabhu’, ‘Hello’, and ‘Naran’. The growing excitement has even sparked a friendly rivalry with Mammootty fans, with each camp rooting for their favourite star’s blockbusters to return to theatres.

Eighteen years after it first rocked the box office and made history in Mollywood, ‘Chotta Mumbai’ is once again drawing packed crowds. The film’s re-release is not just a celebration for Mohanlal fans, but a nostalgic treat for cinema lovers across generations. With record collections and a festive atmosphere in theatres, this second innings seems to be a resounding success.