The year 2007 was a landmark moment for Malayalam cinema, remembered for one of the most iconic Vishu clashes of all time. Films like ‘Chotta Mumbai’, ‘Big B’, ‘Vinodayathra’, ‘Pandayakozhi’, ‘Athishayan’ and ‘Rakkilippattu’ were all released around the same time, creating a festive storm at the box office.

While ‘Chotta Mumbai’ and ‘Vinodayathra’ were the big crowd-pullers, ‘Big B’ had a quieter run. At the time, audiences perhaps didn’t fully grasp its stylised narrative and dark tone. Amal Neerad’s sleek direction and Mammootty’s portrayal of the silent and deadly Bilal were ahead of their time. Though it saw only average performance in theatres back then — with a reported collection of ₹6–7 crore — the film has since gained cult status. Bilal’s minimal yet powerful dialogues are now a staple in reels and comment threads, and the film’s legacy only continues to grow stronger each year.

Back in the 2007 Vishu race, it was Dileep’s ‘Vinodayathra’ that edged past ‘Chotta Mumbai’ at the box office. With its grounded storyline about the titular Vinod and his unexpected encounter with Anupama, the film resonated with family audiences and reportedly earned ₹8–9 crore. ‘Chotta Mumbai’ followed closely, collecting ₹10–12 crore during its original run.

Interestingly, the top performer that year was Mammootty’s ‘Mayavi’, directed by Shafi. The film, which reportedly earned ₹15–16 crore and ran for over 100 days in Kerala, was the year’s box office topper. Mohanlal’s ‘Hallo’ came in second, with ‘Chotta Mumbai’ taking the third spot.

Now, 18 years later, ‘Chotta Mumbai’ is back in theatres — and it’s creating ripples once again. The re-release opened to ₹40 lakh on day one and grew to ₹78 lakh on the second day, bringing in a total of ₹1.18 crore in just two days. Audiences, both new and old, are flocking to relive the magic of this high-energy entertainer.

And what a celebration it is. Mohanlal’s entry — in a pink bell-bottom pant and shirt, hair flowing as he emerges through the carnival crowd while the chant of ‘Chettikulangara’ fills the air — is a pure theatre moment. The mass intro, the humour, and the chaos all come together in a way that’s tailor-made for big-screen viewing.

More than just the lead character Thala, ‘Chotta Mumbai’ gave us a memorable ensemble: Mullan Chandrappan, Padakkam Basheer, Tomichan, Sainu, Susheelan, and many others. Bhavana’s “Parakkum Latha” stood out as a heroine who defied tropes — tough, unpredictable, yet deeply rooted in goodness. And then there was CI Nadeshan, brought to life with menacing charm. His now-iconic line, “If I say I’ll kill, I will,” still sends shivers.

The film was packed with colourful characters — Michael Aashan, Paamp Chackochan, Satheeshan, CI Alexander — each adding flavour to the narrative. It’s no wonder that even after nearly two decades, the crowd is back, cheering, whistling, and celebrating as if no time has passed.

With this wave of re-releases, Malayalam cinema lovers are not just revisiting old favourites — they’re rekindling a glorious chapter of film history. If anything, 2007 feels alive once again.