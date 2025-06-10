Actress Shobana recently opened up about a thoughtful gesture by Amitabh Bachchan that left a lasting impression on her. Taking part in a Q&A session on Instagram, Shobana shared a story from many years ago when she was shooting a song sequence with the Bollywood legend in Ahmedabad.

“I was shooting a song with Bachchan sir in Ahmedabad years ago,” she recalled. “I had several costume changes for the sequence. Bachchan sir had his own caravan, and the entire city had practically come to a standstill just to catch a glimpse of him.”

Needing a private space to change outfits, Shobana had asked, “Where’s my caravan?” But the response she got from someone on the set was dismissive. “She’s from Kerala, she’ll adjust. She can change behind a tree,” the person had said.

To her surprise, Bachchan overheard the comment over the walkie-talkie. He immediately stepped out and firmly asked, “Who said that?” Then, in a quiet but firm act of support, he invited Shobana to use his own caravan and waited outside while she changed.

“Even back then — and still today — he carries himself with such grace and respect for others,” Shobana said. “He had prosthetic makeup on during the shoot, but no matter how many people came to see him, he would always stand up and greet them.”

The actress praised Amitabh Bachchan not just for his professionalism but for the dignity and empathy he extends to everyone around him.