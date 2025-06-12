One of the former employees who has been accused of swindling money from social media influencer Diya's store 'Oh By Ozy' has now alleged that Aswin, Diya's husband, would make flirty calls to her in the middle of the night. The allegations have been made in the middle of an ongoing controversy involving Diya and the former employees who have been accused of large-scale fraud.

A video of the former employee's statement accusing Aswin of being a flirt has gone viral on social media. "Aswin would call me at 2 am and ask if we had completed packing the material. I found his mannerisms flirtatious," she said. Diya has sarcastically responded to the video on Instagram. Many other actors, including Swasika, Sona Nair, and Veena Nair have come out in support of Diya, stating that action needed to be taken against the woman for making such unfounded claims.

The controversy

The controversy began when Diya filed a complaint against three former female employees who worked in her fashion and lifestyle store. As per the complaint, the three women had replaced the store's QR code so that money would be routed to their personal accounts. The women, according to the police, had swindled Rs 66 lakh from the store in the past one year. The issue came to Diya's notice when one of the customers raised suspicion about the staff's dealings. The women later accused Diya and her family of misbehaving with them and treating them badly for belonging to a lower caste.