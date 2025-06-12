Anxious moments unfolded at the sets of Ram Charan's maiden production venture 'The India House' after one of the water tanks used for filming gave way, leading to flooding. One cameraman was reportedly injured in the incident, while equipment has also been damaged. The shoot of the film is happening at a place near Shamshabad in Telangana.

Ram Charan's production house V Mega Pictures has partnered with Abhishek Agarwal Arts founders Tej Narayan Agarwal and Abhishek Agarwal, to bankroll the movie featuring Nikhil Siddhartha.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teaser released by the makers earlier gave the impression that the film's story would revolve around a pre-independence incident that had been forgotten. The teaser had a scene in which a newspaper called 'The Indian Sociologist' is seen printing a newspaper copy with a headline that reads 'A Blast that set the Thames on Fire'. The film, which is being shot by ace cinematographer Cameron Bryson, is to release in all Indian languages, and a select few foreign languages as well.