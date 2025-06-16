Veteran actress Urvashi recently shared a nostalgic and heartwarming anecdote from her early film days, involving none other than Manju Warrier’s father. The story dates back to the time she was working on the Kannada film ‘Inspector Balram’.

According to Urvashi, Manju’s father had once approached her seeking an acting opportunity for his daughter. The encounter happened at a house in Kannur, where the shoot was taking place. It was the lady of the house who introduced Manju’s father to Urvashi, and he came forward holding an album filled with Manju’s childhood photos.

Urvashi recounted this story while speaking at the trailer launch event of the film ‘Teri Meri’, where Manju Warrier was also present as the chief guest.

“As far as I remember, the shoot for ‘Inspector Balram’ was happening at a house in Kannur,” Urvashi recalled. “As I was stepping out, someone kept signalling to me several times, holding an album in his hand. The woman of the house then came over and said, ‘This man has a daughter… she’s a talented artist and a good dancer. Please have a look.’”

“When I looked through the album, I saw a photo of a young girl with large, expressive eyes drawn in an exaggerated way — it was little Manju! I flipped through more photos and asked, ‘Has she acted in any films before?’ He replied, ‘No, but she’s very interested.’”

Urvashi added that someone important from the crew had brought him to the set. The woman kept urging her to put in a word on his behalf. Urvashi agreed and even considered introducing him to filmmaker I. V. Sasi (fondly known as Shashiettan). However, by the time she looked for him, he had already left. “That moment passed just like that,” she said. “I’ve never told Manju about this before.”

Manju Warrier listened to the story with visible surprise and emotion. Responding to Urvashi’s words, she said:

“Urvashi chechi is a legendary actress whom I’ve admired and respected deeply since childhood. She still amazes me to this day. Even now, when I stand next to her, I feel a sense of wonder. I’m genuinely happy to have shared the stage with her today.”

Manju also extended her warm wishes to Urvashi’s daughter, who is now entering the film industry. “Kunjatta is carrying forward a rich legacy,” she said.