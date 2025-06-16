The upcoming pan-Indian film 'Kannappa', directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has quickly emerged as one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. With its expansive scale and star-studded ensemble, the film has generated significant excitement across industries. However, the release of its trailer has sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with a section of viewers expressing disappointment over how much of the story appears to have been revealed.

The trailer, which runs for 2 minutes and 54 seconds, was expected to offer a glimpse into the film’s grandeur and narrative. Instead, many felt it functioned more like a condensed version of the full movie. Viewers were quick to point out that the trailer outlines the entire arc of the protagonist, from resisting faith and idol worship to ultimately embracing divinity. For many, this left little room for intrigue or suspense.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, social media platforms were flooded with sarcastic reactions. Comments poured in suggesting the trailer had already shown the beginning, climax, and emotional transformation of the lead character. Several users joked that they no longer needed to visit theatres, having “already seen the film.” Others commented humorously on the editing and structure of the trailer, likening it to that of a low-budget short film, while some questioned whether the team had reused footage or recovered a previously lost version of the movie.

Despite the trolling, 'Kannappa' continues to command attention due to its exceptional cast. The film features major stars including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Sharath Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal, bringing together talent from across India. Mohanlal’s role, in particular, has generated interest—he appears in a guest role as 'Kirata', a character inspired by the mythological figure associated with the Pashupatastra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 27, 'Kannappa' will release in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Despite the trailer controversy, the film remains a high-profile release, with audiences curious to see how the mythological epic translates on screen.